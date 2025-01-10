Disbanding of unnatural INDIA bloc is not a surprise: Gourav Vallabh

New Delhi, Jan 10 BJP leader Gourav Vallabh on Friday said INDIA bloc is an unnatural alliance, without any common ideology and agenda, and its disbanding is on expected lines.

Reacting to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s suggestion to wind up the INDIA bloc, Vallabh told IANS: "It is an alliance of people who are out on bail and which has been rejected by people. Therefore, winding up of the alliance is on expected lines."

The regional parties in the alliance have push out a national party and this talks volumes about the state of affairs in the alliance, he said.

“The INDIA bloc never had a mandate, common philosophy or like-mindedness, they had come together due to their common hatred towards PM Narendra Modi,” he said, claiming that the decay in the Congress is one reason why regional parties are turning against it.

“He said the ill-treatment of Congress by regional parties is linked to the fact that statements are issued on its behalf by people who have never themselves fought a single election,” said Vallabh, junking Congress leader Pawan Khera's statement that INDIA bloc was only meant to serve in Lok Sabha elections.

Slamming Arvind Kejriwal for accusing the BJP of manipulating voters’ list in the New Delhi Assembly constituency, Vallabh said the AAP leader's allegations are baseless.

"I can give you in writing that Kejriwal is losing the Assembly election from New Delhi seat. This is the reason why he is making such wild allegations.”

As per my information, Kejriwal is also looking from a safe seat – with a high population of a particular community – as he is himself sure of losing from New Delhi seat, he said.

He also hit out at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for calling GST as “Grihasti Satyanash Tax.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the country the Good and Simple Tax. The Congress, earlier, had unsuccessfully tried to introduce this tax. The GST Council is regularly refining the tax provisions,” he said.

Vallabh said finance ministers of Congress-ruled states are also members of the GST Council and they are in agreement with the provisions and refinement of the tax.

The Congress president is saying something, and the party’s finance ministers are saying something else in the GST Council, I think the party needs to first introspect and take a uniform stand on the tax that has been accepted by the people as ‘good and simple tax’, he said.

--IANS

