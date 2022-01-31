Disha encounter case: Sirpurkar Commission submits report to SC

Hyderabad, Jan 31 The Sirpurkar Commission, appointed by the Supreme Court to probe into the alleged encounter killing of four suspects in the gang-rape and murder of a woman veterinarian near Hyderabad two years ago, has submitted its report to the apex court.

The three-member panel, headed by former Supreme Court judge, Justice V.S. Sirpurkar was appointed to inquire into the circumstances in which the four accused were killed on December 6, 2019 while in the custody of police.

The Commission of Inquiry submitted its report on January 28, the Inquiry Commission Secretary said on Monday.

Justice R. P. Sondur Baldota, former judge, Bombay High Court and Dr D. R. Kaarthikeyan, former Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are the members of the Commission.

Mohammed Arif, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, Jollu Shiva, and Jollu Naveen were shot dead by police at Chatanpally on National Highway 44 near Hyderabad, the same highway where the charred body of 27-year-old Disha (as the victim is referred to by the police) was found.

According to police, Disha was kidnapped and sexually assaulted near Outer Ring Road on the outskirts of Hyderabad on the night of November 27, 2019. After the sexual assault, the accused murdered her, took the body to Chatanpally and set it afire.

The Supreme Court constituted the panel on December 12, 2019 while hearing petitions raising doubts that the police killed the accused in their custody and projected it as an encounter.

It was asked to submit a report in six months. However, the term of the inquiry panel was extended thrice as it could not complete the inquiry due to Covid-19 pandemic. The last extension was in August 2021.

The Commission of Inquiry collected various documentary records including investigation records, forensic reports, post mortem reports, photographs and videos concerning the scene of incidents, etc. It held hearings for 47 days between August 21, 2021 and November 15, 2021. The Commission examined 57 witnesses during their period and recorded their evidence.

The hearings were held publicly subject to Covid-19 restrictions. The advocates for Telangana, the police officials involved in the incident, and other interested parties participated in the hearings, said the secretary.

The Commission of Inquiry heard oral arguments from all the advocates from November 16, 2021 to November 26, 2021. It also inspected various places associated with the incident on December 5, 2021.

