Disturbing Animal Cruelty in Raebareli: Man Caught on Camera Brutally Beating Tied Cow (Watch Video)

A disturbing video has surfaced on social media, showing a cow being mercilessly beaten in Mohanganj village of Salon, Raebareli district. The shocking footage has gone viral, igniting outrage among animal rights activists and citizens alike. In the video, a man can be seen brutally assaulting the cow, an act that has been widely condemned as inhumane and barbaric.

The video have sparked demands for swift action, with social media users calling for the immediate arrest of the perpetrator. In the footage, the man is seen repeatedly hitting the cow on its head with a large stick, while onlookers watched from a nearby wall but did not intervene. The motive behind the assault remains unclear. Authorities have taken cognizance of the incident and launched a probe.