'Divide AAP & join us, will close all cases': Manish Sisodia makes shocking claim about BJP

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is under scrutiny with the liquor policy, made an explosive tweet on Monday claiming that he received a message from the BJP to vertically split the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and join hands with them to get all the CBI and Enforcement Directorate cases against him closed. “I have received a message from the BJP – Break the AAP and join BJP, will get all CBI, ED cases closed,” Sisodia tweeted, hours after alleging that a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him

Moreover, he dared the BJP to do “whatever they want to do”, stressing that all cases against him are false. “My reply to BJP – I am a Rajput, a descendant of Maharana Pratap. I will get my head cut off but will not bow down in front of the corrupt conspirators. All the cases against me are false. Do whatever you want to do,” he tweeted.Reacting strongly to Sisodia’s claim, BJP leader Parvesh Verma said, “Manish Sisodia should do ‘pranayama’ every morning. Has he consumed bhang (cannabis)? He should tell the name of the person who asked him to join the BJP. Even if he rubs his nose on the floor, BJP will not take him.”In its FIR on alleged corruption in the framing and implementation of the excise policy 2021-22, the CBI has claimed that a liquor trader paid Rs 1 crore to a company managed by an associate of Manish Sisodia.The agency has alleged that Sisodia and other accused public servants recommended and took decisions pertaining to the excise policy 2021-22 without the approval of competent authority with “an intention to extend undue favours to the licencees post tender”.The CBI named 15 people in its FIR registered on August 17 under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.



