Divya Pahuja murder case: Police file chargesheet, cite altercation as reason

Gurugram, April 3 The police in Gurugram on Tuesday filed a chargesheet at a court in connection with the murder of Divya Pahuja, a former model and ex-girlfriend of slain gangster Sandeep Gadoli.

Divya Pahuja, a former Gurugram-based model, was murdered on January 2.

In the chargesheet, the police said that Divya was shot dead by Abhijeet, the owner of a hotel where she was staying, following an altercation, in an inebriated condition.

However, in the FIR, Divya's sister had also accused gangster Sandeep Gadoli's brother Brahm and his sister of being involved in the murder.

Seven persons involved in the murder have been arrested and sent to jail so far.

The police said that the role of gangster Sandeep Gadoli's family in the incident has not been revealed yet, and his family members would be asked to join the investigation.

During the police investigation, a notice has also been issued to Vijay, the operator of Hotel City Point where Divya was murdered by Abhijeet.

Vijay was accused of misleading the police team that reached the spot on the day of the incident. The police will also record his statement.

It has been alleged that had Vijay timely helped the police team in the investigation, Divya's body could not have been taken out of the city.

During the investigation, the police came to know that an arms smuggler, Nadeem, had supplied the murder weapon to Abhijit's PSO Parvesh, who then handed it over to Abhijit, who killed Divya.

The police team is still conducting raids in search of Nadeem.

Sandeep Gadoli was killed in an encounter by the Gurugram Police at a hotel in Mumbai in 2016.

At that time, Divya was with Sandeep Gadoli.

The police personnel were accused of carrying out a "fake encounter", and Divya Pahuja was also involved in it.

After being in jail for a long time, Divya Pahuja came out of jail only in 2023. After getting bail, Divya Pahuja came in contact with Abhijeet Singh.

On January 2, Abhijeet along with his companions Balraj and Divya had reached Hotel City Point where Abhijeet shot and killed Divya after an altercation when Divya refused to disclose her mobile phone password.

After killing Pahuja, Singh handed over her body to his associates Balraj and Ravi Banga by giving them a BMW car and Rs 10 lakh.

The accused had thrown Divya's body in the Bhakra Canal in Patiala, Punjab.

Divya's body was recovered from the Bhakra Canal in Fatehabad district of Haryana, 12 days after she was killed.

So far, the police have arrested Balraj, Abhijeet Singh, his PSO Pravesh, his friend Megha, hotel employees Hemraj and Om Prakash in this murder case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor