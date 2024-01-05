Divya Pahuja was in Live-In Relationship with Hotel Owner, Body Missing since 100 hours 

New developments and details have come forward from the Divya Pahuja murder case. During his interrogation, accused Abhijeet Singh, owner of the Hotel City Point revealed that Divya had been released from jail in July 2023 on bail. She met him after being told to do so by jailed gangster Binder Gujjar. They started living together with Singh after that. Gurugram DCP (Crime) Pratap Singh has disclosed other details found during the investigation.

Divya and Abhijeet were together for 3 months. During their time together, she secretly recorded private videos of Singh on her phone and was blackmailing him. She took money from him multiple times. This time, she demanded a big amount. Singh led her to the hotel on 2nd January and asked for her mobile password to delete the videos and pictures. After her refusal, Singh shot her dead in a fit of anger.

The 27-year-old model was murdered in a Gurugram hotel on Tuesday night. Divya had been in a relationship with gangster Sandeep Gadoli earlier. The police had arrested Abhijeet Singh, the main accused in the case, and found that two others, Omprakash and Hemraj were hired by Singh to dispose of the body.

Abhijeet had paid 10 lakh to the two for getting rid of the body. Omprakash and Hemraj have reportedly fled after abandoning the body in the boot of Abhijeet's car. The entire incident was captured on CCTV. The DCP also stated that the BMW car which was used to get rid of Pahuja's body was confiscated from Punjab's Patiala Bus stop and efforts to open the boot.