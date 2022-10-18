Diwali 2022: Indian Railways announces festival special Rajdhani Trains

Indian Railways recently announced that they are beginning the Reserved Festival Special Rajdhani Express train between New Delhi and Patna. The new service is expected to clear the extra rush of passengers during the festivals like Diwali and Chhath Puja.

The 02250 New Delhi – Patna Reserved Festival Special Rajdhani Express train will depart from New Delhi on 22.10.2022, 25.10.2022, and 27.10.2022 at 07.10 p.m.to arrive at Patna Jn. at 06.50 a.m. the next day. In the return direction, the 02249 Patna – New Delhi Reserved Festival Special Rajdhani Express train will depart from Patna on 23.10.2022 and 26 .10.2022 at 09.00 a.m.to arrive at New Delhi at 08.55 p.m. the same day.

Having A.C. class accommodations, the 02250/ 02249 New Delhi- Patna – New Delhi Reserved Festival Special Rajdhani Express train will stop at Kanpur Central, Prayagraj Jn. and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn. stations en route in both sections. Earlier, Indian Railways announced that it will launch 82 special trains during the holiday season in October, anticipating an increase in passenger demand. This programme made it easier, more comfortable, and more convenient for travellers to travel during holidays like Navratri, Durga Puja, Dussehra, Chhath Puja, and Diwali. These unique trains were supposed to travel on a variety of routes to make it easier to travel around India.