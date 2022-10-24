Diwali 2022: IRCTC cancels over 150 trains for today

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on October 24 has decided to cancel over 180 trains due to various reasons including bad weather conditions, law and order situation, maintenance and operational works which are to be laid on tracks today. 189 trains have been fully cancelled, while 20 trains are partially cancelled today. Further, 8 trains are diverted and 14 are rescheduled as a consequence of operational works on tracks.

On the other hand, chances of trains being cancelled on October 25 also looms large. Hence, passengers are requested to check their trains’ status before heading out for their respective journeys. The cancellation and other changes in the trains' schedule will affect passengers travelling from cities like Pathankot, Nagpur, Pune, Amravati, Patna, Rampur, Anand Vihar terminal, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Kollam, Coimbatore and many more.