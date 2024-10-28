Diwali 2024: Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Prepares for First Celebration with 28 Lakh Diyas to be Lit Along Saryu

The Yogi Adityanath government is preparing for its eighth Deepotsav in Ayodhya, with grand and environmentally conscious arrangements in place for the first Diwali celebration at the newly constructed Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

The Uttar Pradesh government aims to set a new world record by lighting 2.8 million lamps along the Saryu river. Eco-friendly lamps will also illuminate the Ram temple, specially designed to prevent soot and stains from affecting the temple’s structure and to stay lit for longer durations.

Environmental protection is also a key focus for this Deepotsav, the government said in a statement. Special wax lamps will be used to minimize carbon emissions and protect the Ram temple from soot damage, the statement added. The temple complex will feature elaborate floral decorations, with the area divided into various sections, each assigned specific responsibilities to ensure a well-coordinated display.

Also Read| Diwali 2024: Will Festival Of Lights Be Celebrated on October 31 or November 1?.

The overall supervision of lighting, entrance arch decorations, and thorough cleaning has been assigned to Ashu Shukla, a retired Inspector General from the Bihar cadre. The temple trust aims to make Ayodhya a symbol of cleanliness and environmental consciousness this Diwali, in addition to being a center of religion and faith, according to the release. To ensure the grandeur of Deepotsav leaves a lasting impression, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has decided to keep the temple open for 'Bhavan Darshan' from October 29 to November 1, extending hours until midnight.

Visitors can see the temple from Gate No 4B (luggage scanner point) to marvel at its grand decorations. This festival of lights will convey a message of faith, environmental stewardship, and beauty, making Ayodhya's Deepawali a truly global spectacle, the statement added. Meanwhile, as the preparations for Deepotsav 2024 near completion, Professor Pratibha Goyal, Vice Chancellor of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, has mobilised a large team for the event, the government said.

Over 30,000 volunteers are decorating 55 ghats along the Saryu river with 2.8 million diyas, guided by more than 2,000 supervisors, coordinators, ghat in-charges, and other team members. Sant Sharan Mishra, the nodal officer for the Deepotsav celebrations, reported that volunteers from 14 colleges, 37 inter-colleges, and 40 NGOs are actively participating in the preparations. A spectacular Swastik symbol made of 80,000 diyas is being crafted at ghat number 10 of Ram Ki Paidi, with the efforts of over 150 dedicated volunteers. This grand display is set to be a major highlight of the celebration, according to the release.