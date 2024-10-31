Diwali 2024 Celebration: PM Narendra Modi Celebrates Deepavali With BSF Jawans in Kutch (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with Indian Army soldiers stationed in Gujarat's Kutch. Wearing an army uniform, the PM also shared sweets with the troops, marking a festive moment with the jawans on Thursday, October 31.

This was his first Diwali with soldiers in Kutch since becoming Prime Minister in 2014, though he had celebrated with troops in the region during his time as Gujarat ’s Chief Minister. During his two-day trip to Gujarat , Modi also took part in Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) celebrations in Ekta Nagar, held on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary on October 31.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates Diwali with jawans in Kachchh, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/u59xqH1QYf — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2024

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates Diwali with BSF, Army, Navy and Air Force personnel at Lakki Nala in the Sir Creek area in Kachchh, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/WS7vS8xZak — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2024

The Prime Minister paid floral tribute to Patel, administered the Ekta Diwas pledge, and witnessed a parade featuring 16 marching contingents from nine states, a Union Territory, Central Armed Police Forces, NCC units, and marching bands.

Meanwhile, PM Modi launched and laid foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 284 crore at Ekta Nagar. New developments include a sub-district hospital, a Bonsai Garden, and upgraded tourism facilities around the Statue of Unity, aimed at boosting local infrastructure and attracting more visitors.