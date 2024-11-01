Diwali Firecracker Effect: 48 People With Eye Injuries Related to Crackers Visit Sarojini Devi Hospital in Hyderabad

A hospital official said on Friday that the state-run Sarojini Devi eye hospital here received 48 people who suffered eye injuries related to Diwali fire crackers. Hospital superintendent Modini Pandharpurkar told PTI Videos that eight of the 48 were admitted to the hospital. The other 40 were prescribed medicines and told to come for follow-up treatment.

The eight admitted patients include three children and five adults. None of them suffered very serious injuries that may cause loss of vision. She said the hospital is expecting more patients to visit as Diwali is likely to be celebrated during the weekend, adding that the hospital is geared up to treat them.

She advised parents to supervise their children when they burst crackers and the youth not to indulge in heroics like bursting crackers in hand.