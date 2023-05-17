DK Shivakumar's supporters demand chief ministership for him outside Rahul Gandhi's residence

Supporters of Congress leader DK Shivakumar gathered outside Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi and held placards demanding chief ministership for the KPCC President. This comes after supporters of Siddaramaiah gathered outside his residence and poured milk over his posters. The battle for the CM's chair has intensified the past couple of days.On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi met both Sidddaramaiah and Shivakumar at Sonia Gandhi's residence. The party is likely to make official announcement of the next Karnataka's CM by evening. BJP leader Dushyant Gautam on Wednesday hit out at the Congress party over the delay in announcmeent of the next Karnataka CM. “The Congress is wasting public’s time instead of working for them,” he said.

Other CM aspirants in the Congress including senior leader and former deputy CM G Parameshwara have pitched themselves for the post as well. Kharge on Tuesday held a number of meetings with party leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Congress central observers, newly-elected MLAs and the two main contenders Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah. The Congress party witnessed a big win in Karnataka after the May 10 assembly election, securing 135 seats and emerging as the single largest party, giving the state a decisive mandate. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 66 seats, while regional party, the Janata Dal (Secular) managed to get 19 seats. Basavaraj Bommai, outgoing Karnataka CM and senior BJP leader on Wednesday attacked the Congress party over the deliberation in announcement of the next Karnataka CM, saying, “Congress is yet to finalise its CM candidate in spite of getting a majority. This shows the internal situation in the party. The aspirations of people are more important than politicking. Congress should choose a CM as soon as possible.”



