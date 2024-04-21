DMK-led alliance will sweep Lok Sabha polls in TN: Duraimurugan

Chennai, April 21 DMK General Secretary and Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister S. Duraimurugan has said that the DMK-led alliance would sweep the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to IANS, the veteran leader said that the situation on ground in the state is in favour of the DMK-led INDIA bloc and that across the state, he could sense a silent wave in favour of DMK and its allies.

Duraimurugan, a close associate of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and late DMK leader Muthuvel Karunanidhi, is maintaining the same relationship with his son M. K. Stalin, DMK President and present Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

The senior Minister said that the fight across the state is between the DMK-led and the AIADMK-led fronts, and added that BJP could not do anything in the polls.

He also said that the three-year rule of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin has endeared the party more to the masses. Duraimurugan said that welfare schemes of the state government including the free breakfast scheme for school children, 1,000 rupees monthly deposit in the account of woman family heads (Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai) scheme, Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvum or health at door steps scheme, and many other welfare schemes that are directly beneficial to people are well accepted by them.

The Minister also said that the INDIA bloc is fighting Lok Sabha elections in a cohesive manner and that there was no difference of opinion between the alliance partners. He added that this cohesiveness had also helped the INDIA bloc.

Duraimurugan said that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin had taken into consideration all aspects of a candidate before fielding them for polls. The veteran leader also said that the DMK's cadre has worked tirelessly with the workers of other alliance partners for INDIA bloc.

Duraimurugan’s son Kathir Anand is an INDIA bloc candidate for Vellore Lok Sabha seat.

Kathir Anand is a sitting MP from the same constituency and had scraped through in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by a margin of 8,141 votes against AIADMK leader A.C. Shanmugam.

Vellore is one seat which the NDA are also having high expectations from.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor