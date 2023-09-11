“Do not misunderstand JD(S) strength. CM Siddaramaiah has no morality to talk about ideology.: HD Deve Gowda

“Doesn’t BJP enjoy vote share in Mysuru, Mandya and Ramanagara? Do not misunderstand JD(S) strength also. Without our votes in Vijayapura, Raichur, and Bidar, the BJP can’t win LS seats there. In Chikkaballapura without JD(S) 2.8 L votes BJP can’t win the seat.” While asking a question at a party worker’s convention in Bengaluru, HD Deve Gowda said this.

Gowda further said, “I met BJP top leaders including PM Modi to save the party. I disclosed to the BJP about constituencies where JD(S) has a stronghold and potential. We have not asked for any seats in particular, even they have not.” Deve Gowda humbly requested the people and said, “It’s 40 years of efforts to save JD(S) and it is not easy to make a regional party.”

Criticizing Siddaramaiah’s statement over ideology, HD Deve Gowda questioned, “What the Congress is doing in WB against Mamta Banerjee? CM Siddaramaiah has no morality to talk about ideology,” he added.

Former CM HD Kumaraswamy said, “The two parties' BJP-JD(S) alliance in 2006 was considered one of the perfect governments in the state of Karnataka. I ensure that the party’s honour won’t be damaged so all the party workers trust me.” He said that JD(S) is the only party that protects the interests of minorities. CM Ibrahim, now JD(S) state party president, had left Congress and his MLC position to join the regional party setup. Congress is trying to create fear about BJP to consolidate its vote bank. The likes of Ibrahim will never abandon minorities.

CT Ravi, former BJP national general secretary said that the final decision would be the party’s central leadership. BJP will weigh the pros and cons before taking a final call.

Merely hours after the JD(S) announced an alliance deal with the BJP, many JD(S) MLAs openly showed their rage opposing the decision. JD(S) party members say about seven such MLAs have fought close battles with BJP and there are 11 others who came to BJP to JD(S) ahead of the May Assembly polls and lost. The crisis will worsen if the Gowda don’t address their concern straightaway.