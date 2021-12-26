Do tell RaGa about respect being commanded and not demanded, says Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Sunday slammed Congress MP Jairam Ramesh and his colleagues for allegedly indulging in hooliganism during this year's monsoon session.

Sharing a video of the monsoon session of the Parliament, Joshi in a tweet said, "As people's representatives, it is the duty of Parliamentarians to respect the Chair and behave in a manner worthy of their standing. However Jairam Ramesh, your colleagues chose disruption over debate. It was unfortunate as the whole country witnessed their sheer hooliganism."

Joshi further slammed Rahul Gandhi and said that respect is commanded and not demanded,

"To err is human but to repeatedly justify it is foolish. We were always ready to withdraw suspension had your colleagues apologised, but they were only justifying. You must not lose your way while pleasing RaGa. Do tell him about respect being commanded and not demanded," he said.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday hit out at opposition parties over their remarks concerning the suspension of 12 MPs in Rajya Sabha during the winter session of parliament and said they "should introspect on the uncivilized behaviour of MPs who attacked marshals, women in Parliament".He also said that the government made sincere efforts to resolve the impasse over the suspension of 12 MPs but the opposition was adamant on its stance.

"Opposition parties should introspect on the uncivilized behaviour of MPs who attacked marshals, including women in Parliament and their unregretful, totally obstructive response to honest, sincere efforts of govt and Rajya Sabha Chairman to resolve the issue," said Goyal, who is Leader of House in Rajya Sabha.

These remarks by Union ministers were apparently in response to Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge who on Wednesday said he was ready to express "regret" on behalf of the 12 suspended MPs and accused the government of not being ready to resolve the stalemate over the suspension.

He also alleged that the government wanted to push bills through without discussion.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had said at the conclusion of the winter session that the House functioned much below its potential.

"I urged all of you to collectively and individually reflect and introspect if this session could have been different and better," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

