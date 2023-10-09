Doctor commits suicide in Delhi, police says no foul play

New Delhi, Oct 9 A 56-year-old doctor committed suicide by jumping from a building in east Delhi on Monday, an official said, adding that no foul play is suspected in the death.

The deceased was identified as Dr Saibal Mukul Upadhya, a resident of Shekhar Apartment in Mayur Vihar.

According to police, at about 6 a.m., a police control room call regarding a male dead body was received at Mayur Vihar police station following which a police team was dispatched.

Upon reaching the spot, the dead body was identified as of Dr Upadhya and on enquiry it was revealed that the deceased jumped off from his building.

"The crime and Forensic Science Laboratory teams were called on the spot. On inspection the flat of deceased, a suicide note was found in which the deceased took the responsibility of his death," said a senior police official.

"The statements of family members were recorded and no foul play has been suspected ,however, post -mortem examination has been conducted and inquest proceedings are going on," said the official.

Dr Upadhya is survived by his wife and twin children, aged 15 years. "The wife of the deceased is CMO at Kasturba hospital in Delhi, and she stated that her husband was on leave for the last three days and under treatment for skin fungus and other laboratory tests," the official added.

