Doctor in Karnataka Ends Life, Suicide Note Mentions Congress Leader's Name

Gadag (Karnataka), Feb 13 A doctor committed suicide in Gadag district of Karnataka leaving a note that allegedly blamed a local Congress leader, said officials on Tuesday. The Rona police, who have taken up the investigation, suspect that both the accused and the victim were involved in illegal sand mining and transportation.

The deceased was identified as Dr. Shahshidhar Hatti, a resident of Hirehal village in Rona taluk of the district. Hatti, also a Congress worker, was found hanging at his residence on Monday night.



He had left a suicide note in which he mentioned the name of local Congress leader, Sharana Gouda Patil, and held him responsible for his death. In the death note, the victim stated that, despite submitting all statistics and accounts every day, Patil was pressuring him to pay him more money. The victim also mentioned that, in this context, he had taken the decision to end his life.

The victim further stated in the note that the accused "Sharana Gouda is highly influential", and should be given stringent punishment through the Minister for Law and the district in-charge Minister H.K. Patil. The police are looking into the accounts and payments as mentioned in the death note by the victim. Sources said that the sand mafia is highly active in the region.

