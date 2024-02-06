Doctor murder: Kerala HC denies bail to accused patient, refuses CBI probe

Kochi, Feb 6 The Kerala High Court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of Sandeep, accused of murdering 23-year-old house surgeon, Dr. Vandana Das, during a medical examination.

He stabbed Das to death while she was medically examining him after he was brought to the hospital by the police.

The court also rejected a plea by the doctor’s parents for a CBI probe in the case as they were not happy with the police probe. They pointed out that the attack on her daughter took place while the police officials were present as it was they who bought the accused for the medical examination.

The gruesome incident took place early on May 10 last year at the state run clinic at Kottarakara in Kollam district.

Counsel for Sandeep on Tuesday had filed a bail plea which said he was of unsound mind and under the influence of sedatives when the incident occurred and he had no intention to cause the death of the woman doctor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor