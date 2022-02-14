Doctor removes kidney from patient's body instead of stones

A shocking incident has taken place in Korba district of Chhattisgarh. The young man who went for treatment for kidney stones had his kidney removed. Ten years after the treatment, the young man suddenly felt pain in his abdomen.

When the young man learned that one of his kidneys had been removed, he was shocked. A case was registered against the accused doctor at Rampur police station. Meanwhile, the investigation has revealed that the accused doctor's degree is false. Santosh Gupta was treated for kidney stones ten years ago by a doctor at the Shrishti Institute of Medical College, Rajgamar Road, Korba.

But instead of removing the kidney stone, the doctor removed one of his kidneys. The victim has now lodged a complaint with the health department. The investigation revealed that the complaint was valid. Police then filed a case of fraud against the fake doctor. Meanwhile, Rampur Chowki police have registered a case against the fake doctor.