Doda Encounter: Brief Exchanges of Fire Between Indian Army and Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

Indian Army forces and terrorists exchanged fire twice briefly within a span of four hours in a forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district. They said the firing was first reported at Kalaan Bhata at 10.45 pm on Tuesday and then near Panchan Bhata at 2 am during the ongoing anti-terrorist operation in the Desa forest area, where four Army personnel were killed in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

There are no reports of any casualties in the latest exchanges of fire. Taking advantage of the darkness, difficult terrain and thick foliage, the terrorists managed to slip away, the officials said.

Doda, J&K | A brief exchange of fire happened late night at Bhatta area. Right now search operation is going on: J&K Police — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2024

Troops of Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police had launched a joint cordon and search operation at Dhari Gote Urarbagi in the Desa forest belt, some 55 km from Doda town, late on Monday evening following information about the presence of terrorists.

Despite the challenging terrain and weather conditions, efforts are underway to track down and neutralise the militants who have links with the banned Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), the officials said.

VIDEO | Security beefed up in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda following encounter with terrorists.



Four Army personnel, including a captain, were killed in a fierce gunfight with heavily armed terrorists of Pakistan-based banned outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Doda district on July… pic.twitter.com/C1ZlKERUrJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 17, 2024

The Army, along with para commandos and aerial support from drones and helicopters, is intensifying its search operation to eliminate the terrorists who have infiltrated from across the border and taken refuge in the forest area.