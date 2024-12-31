Doda House Fire: Huge Blaze Erupts at House in Behota Village of Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Video)

A huge fire broke out at a house situated in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Tuesday morning, December 31. According to the news agency IANS, the house belongs to a widow who is residing in Behota village.

The fire incident resulted in the loss of property worth lakhs of rupees. It is suspected that the fire was caused by a short circuit in the house.

Visuals From the Incident Site

Doda, Jammu & Kashmir: A fire broke out at the house of Fatima Begum, a widow residing in Behota village. The fire is believed to have been caused by a short circuit. The incident resulted in the loss of property worth lakhs of rupees pic.twitter.com/pWiFde8UWU — IANS (@ians_india) December 31, 2024

A video shared by IANS shows visuals where the upper part of the house is fully engulfed in a raging blaze, and chaos among locals can be heard. However, no firefighters or local police scene at the spot in a video.

Also Read | Three people killed, seven others injured in hotel fire in Bangkok.

Meanwhile, the exact cause of the fire is unknown as further investigation is underway. No deaths or injuries were reported following the incident.