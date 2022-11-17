Domestic LPG cylinders to come with QR codes soon for security purpose

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders will soon come with QR codes that will help regulate the domestic cylinders, Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday. The code-based track and trace initiative will give a boost to resolve issues of pilferage, and tracing and ensure better inventory management of the cylinders.“Fueling Traceability! A remarkable innovation - this QR Code will be pasted on existing cylinders & welded on new ones - when activated it has the potential to resolve several existing issues of pilferage, tracking & tracing & better inventory management of gas cylinders,” said the petroleum minister releasing a video on his Twitter profile.

According to a Live Hindustan report 20,000 of the first batch of LPG have been issued with the code while in the months ahead, all 14.2 kg domestic cylinders will be fitted with the code. The initiative is expected to combat issues of theft and provide security for cylinders, have information on their safety tests, and where it was bottled among other things in a bid to enhance customer service.QR code will be welded on the new cylinder, he told that through the QR code, customers will be able to get complete information about the cylinder. For example, where has the cylinder been refilled and what safety tests have been done related to the cylinder. The QR code will be pasted through the label on the existing cylinder, while it will be welded on the new cylinder.

