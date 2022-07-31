Don't agree with Governor, importance of Marathi people cannot diminish: Devendra Fadnavis

Stating that Marathi people have contributed to the process of development of Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that he does not agree with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's statement about Mumbai owing its financial capital status to the hard work of Gujaratis and Rajasthanis.

Fadnavis further said that many other people are involved in this development journey but the importance of the Marathi people cannot diminish.

"I don't agree with the Governor's statement. Marathi people have contributed to process of development of Maharashtra. Many other people are involved in this development journey but importance of Marathi people cannot diminish," said Fadnavis.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari triggered a row, claiming that if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis were removed from Maharashtra then Mumbai will no longer remain the financial capital of the country.

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde who was sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister last month by Governor Koshyari distanced himself from the row and said that he does not agree with the remarks.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also slammed Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and said that he has insulted the Marathis and their pride and that he is trying to divide the society on the basis of community.

"The Governor is the messenger of the President, he takes the words of the President throughout the country. But if he does the same mistakes, then who will take action against him? He has insulted the Marathis and their pride," Uddhav added.

During a speech at an event held to name a chowk after the late Shantidevi Champalalji Kothari in Mumbai's in Andheri on Friday, Koshyari said, "Sometimes I tell people in Maharashtra that if Gujarati and Rajasthani people are removed from here, then you will be left with no money. You call Mumbai the financial capital, but if people of both these states are not here, then it won't be called the financial capital."

Congress chief Nana Patole has condemned Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's statement, demanding an apology from him.

"We condemn the remarks made by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. He should apologise to the public. He should be removed from his position with immediate effect," said Nana Patole on Saturday.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed that Koshyari's speech was an insult to the people of Maharashtra. He urged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to condemn the statement. "The Marathi man gets insulted as soon as a BJP-sponsored Chief Minister is in power. CM Shinde should, at least, condemn the Governor. This is an insult to Marathi hard-working people," Raut said in a tweet on Saturday.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray slammed Koshyari and said that he has insulted the Marathis and their pride and that he is trying to divide the society on the basis of community.

Uddhav Thackeray said, "I do not want to insult someone sitting on the post of Governor. I respect the chair but Bhagat Singh Koshyari insulted Marathis and there is anger among the people. The Governor is trying to divide the society on the basis of religion, he is crossing every limit".

( With inputs from ANI )

