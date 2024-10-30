‘Don’t do injustice to common Shiv Sainik like me’, Shiv Sena nominee to Raj Thackeray

Mumbai, Oct 30 Amid rising chorus for withdrawal of his nomination from Mahim constituency in support of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray’s son Amit Thackeray, the Shiv Sena’s sitting legislator and party nominee Sada Sarvankar on Wednesday appealed to the MNS chief not to do injustice to a worker like him but extend his support.

In an emotional post on X, Sarvankar, who currently heads the Siddhivinayak Temple Trust, said: “I have been a worker of Shiv Sena for forty years. I became MLA of Mahim thrice with our hard work and sweat. If Balasaheb Thackeray was alive, he would not have asked me to give up my seat for his relatives. Fifty of his relatives live in Dadar-Mahim but he nominated a common worker like me.”

He added that Balasaheb was a leader who cherished the spirit of the workers.

“Look at Eknath Shinde, even though his son was a three-time MP, he did not make him a minister at the Centre but gave that opportunity to a loyal Shiv Sainik.I request Rajsaheb not to do injustice to a worker like me. Give me your support,” he added.

Sarvankar has now put the ball in Raj Thackeray’s court. MNS has decided to go solo. However, BJP has been arguing that the MahaYuti should support Amit Thackeray considering MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s move to support the MahaYuti in general elections.

Sarvankar showered praise on MNS chief Raj Thackeray saying that: “Raj Thackeray is a great leader, I respect him. Having worked for this constituency for four decades, I have developed a close relationship with the voters. My relationship with the voters is similar to a mother and her children. I request MNS chief not to break that relationship.”

He further urged Raj Thackeray to bless the common Shiv Sainik.

Sarvankar said, “It is becoming very difficult to withdraw from this place due to the insistence of the voters.”

His comment came after the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met him and asked him to consider an option of withdrawal of nomination. The Chief Minister left it to Sarvankar who claimed that how can he leave his voters to whom he worked for over three decades.

Earlier, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar was the first to argue that MahaYuti should support Amit Thackeray.

The Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday echoed Shelar’s views saying that BJP has a clear opinion that Amit Thackeray should be helped.

“Raj Thackeray supported the MahaYuti in the general elections. If Raj Thackeray is asking for help in one place, it should be given. Eknath Shinde also had a similar opinion. However, the leaders of the Chief Minister's party were of the opinion that if they did not fight, the Shiv Sena UBT would get the votes and for that they were not prepared,” he said.

However, Shiv Sena insiders said that efforts will go on to convince Sarvankar till the date of withdrawal of nominations which is November 4.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor