Don't drag Sonia Gandhi in this: Adhir Chowdhury

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury spoke about his 'Rastrapatni' remark on Draupadi Murmu, the leader said that he is ready to apologize, the president, if she felt bad, and will also visit her personally. He also urged not to drag Sonia Gandhi in this matter. He further said it was a mistake.



Also, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker and requested to give him a chance to speak on the floor of the House. Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury is getting badly trolled for his statements against the President of India Draupadi Murmu. In a viral video, it can be seen that the Congress leader referred to Droupadi Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni'. Union ministers Smriti Irani, Nirmala Sitharaman, and other women BJP MPs Thursday also slammed the Congress leader for his statements and demand an apology for the President of India.

"The Congressman knew that to address the President of India this way not only demeans her constitutional post but also the rich tribal legacy that she represents. He (Adhir Chowdhury) knew that to demean the president in such a fashion is to demean the potential of women in our country," Smriti Irani said.