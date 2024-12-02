Don’t hold municipal polls during martyrdom week: AAP Punjab

Chandigarh, Dec 2 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday appealed to Punjab Election Commission to not hold municipal elections during the martyrdom week of the sons of Guru Gobind Singh.

AAP President Aman Arora stated that Shaheedi Week is a matter deeply connected to the emotions of the people of the state, and the Election Commission should take this into account before announcing the election dates.

“Veer Bal Diwas” -- a tribute to Guru Gobind Singh’s four sons -- is observed on December 26.

Arora said that the party has expressed its concerns on this matter to the Chief Electoral Officer. Various political parties and religious organisations have also raised this issue. “It is a matter of respecting the religious sentiments of the people, and AAP believes that elections should not be held during Shaheedi Week”, he said in a statement.

Arora said the sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh’s younger sons, Sahibzada Fateh Singh and Sahibzada Zorawar Singh, “is not just significant for the Sikhism but holds a vital place in the history of the entire nation. Their martyrdom is an inspiration for all of us.”

He added that at such a young age, the sacrifice they made for religion and society is unparalleled in the history of the world.

He explained that during Shaheedi Week, there is an atmosphere of mourning throughout Punjab: “Remembering the martyrdom of the younger Sahibzadas fills people with sadness. During this time, people even sleep on the ground despite the severe cold. No auspicious events or celebrations take place during this period. Therefore, the Election Commission should give special consideration to these aspects and respect the sentiments of the ‘sangat’ while deciding the election dates.”

Arora further said while there are strict orders from the High Court regarding municipal elections, which have left the Election Commission in a dilemma, the Commission must adhere to the court's directives and should consider the emotions of the people while setting the election dates.

