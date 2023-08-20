Dots Pole Syringe for animals with reduced trauma, increased accuracy

Lucknow, Aug 20 For the first time in India, a 'Dots Pole Syringe' has been launched to administer injections to captive or trapped animals from a safe distance and with better accuracy.

A patent of zoo veterinarian Utkarsh Shukla, the syringe was also found to reduce trauma to the animals by curtailing injecting force in comparison with compressed air or charge projectors.

Moreover, the needle on the syringe can be selected on the basis of the animals to be injected.

"The innovative equipment is developed around the manually operated spring pressure principle, thus reducing the cost and enhancing the effectiveness and becoming more user-friendly. The additional special feature is the use of ordinary cost-effective disposable syringes of 3 ml, 6 ml, 10 ml and 20 ml volume as per requirement in the animal's captive or field conditions," said Lucknow Zoo veterinarian Utkarsh Shukla.

