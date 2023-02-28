Double murder in Amethi due to political rivalry

Amethi, Feb 28 A man and his nephew were shot dead by four men in Amethi, the police said, adding that political rivalry was behind the double murder.

The deceased have been identified as Suresh Yadav, 50, and his nephew Brijesh Yadav, 20.

SHO, Musafirkhana, Amar Singh, said that the victims were returning home in their vehicle when the incident took place on Monday night.

"At around 10.30 p.m., they had reached near Dadra village when four assailants came on two bikes and intercepted them. They fired several shots and fled," said the police officer.

The gunshots drew the attention of commuters and residents, who took the victims to a local CHC where they were declared brought dead.

Suresh Yadav was the tehsil general secretary of union of revenue workers in Musafirkhana tehsil. His mother Rampati Devi is the gram pradhan of Bhaddaur.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further investigations are underway.

