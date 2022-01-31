Dozens of cows found dead in cowshed in Bhopal, probe launched

The authorities have launched an investigation after dozens of cows were found dead in a cowshed in the Berasia area of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh while the shelter owner denies any wrongdoing.

"A large number of cows were found dead in a cowshed in Berasia near Bhopal, following which investigation is being done by the police. The cowshed is managed by Nirmala Shandilya," said Vikas Mishra, Chief Executive officer (CEO), Zila Parishad

"Health check-up of all cows being done by district authority," Mishra added.

Denying any wrongdoing Nirmala Shandilya said, "Dead corpse of cows lying around does not only belong to my shelter house. Some of the cows that belonged to my shelter died because they were very weak and it was cold."

Meanwhile, the locals alleged that the cowshed manager is involved in the business of illegal trading of dead cows.

"This has been going on for a while now, the owner of this place either kill cows or let them die and then sell their flesh and bones in the market," said Radhe Shyam Kushwaha, neighbour.

( With inputs from ANI )

