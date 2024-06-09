Dr. CN Manjunath Openly Expresses Desire for Union Health Portfolio

Elected LS MP on a BJP ticket, popular cardiologist Dr. CN Manjunath, openly expressed his desire to be a minister in the Union cabinet, and said, "People want to see me as a health minister". While I will take any responsibility given to me, it is up to the party brass to take a call. I will abide by the party's decision,".

Among names from Karnataka doing rounds for cabinet berths ahead of the swearing-in ceremony on Sunday are former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy of JD(S), Kota Srinivas Pujari from BJP and former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai of BJP. Prahlad Joshi, who functioned as the minister for parliamentary affairs, is also a front-runner.

Poojary served as the leader of the opposition in the council while Bommai and Kumaraswamy were strong voices against the governing Congress in the State Assembly. Because of their departure to National Politics now, the opposition is facing the task of strengthening its leadership in the assembly and in the council to effectively counter the Congress government. The challenge of finding a replacement for Poojary is a difficult one as experienced functionaries are already in short supply in the council. Hence, the party is working on various combinations based on merit and caste factors.