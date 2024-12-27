Dr Manmohan Singh Last Rites: Funeral to Be Held at Nigambodh Ghat on Saturday, Says MHA

India's former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, a renowned economist and statesman, passed away on Thursday night, 26th November 2024, at the age of 92. Dr. Singh, who served as the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014, was admitted to AIIMS Hospital in Delhi, where he breathed his last. The hospital authorities confirmed his death in the evening.

Dr. Singh was a pivotal figure in India's economic transformation, widely credited with leading key reforms that shaped the country’s modern economic landscape. His tenure as Prime Minister was marked by significant developments in both domestic and foreign policy.

As per the Union Home Ministry’s announcement, the last rites of the former Prime Minister will be conducted with full state honours at 11:45 am on Saturday at the Nigambodh Ghat crematorium in Delhi. His passing has led to an outpouring of tributes from across the nation, with leaders from various political parties and the general public mourning the loss of a respected leader.

Also Read: Manmohan Singh Death: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Urges PM Modi to Allocate Space for Tomb

Dr. Singh's contributions to India's growth and his role in navigating the country through both domestic and international challenges will always be remembered. His leadership and legacy remain deeply etched in the hearts of the Indian people.