DRDO Revamps Pinaka Rockets, Eyes 200km Range Amid Regional Tensions

In a move aimed at bolstering its artillery capabilities, India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is fast-tracking the development of extended-range rockets for its indigenous Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher (MBRL) system. These rockets, with a projected range exceeding 200 kilometers, are seen as a direct response to China's growing military presence in the region and its collaboration with Pakistan on long-range rocket systems.

As per the reports of ET, The new rockets, expected to have a range between 120 and 200 kilometers, are specifically designed to counter the threat posed by the Fatah II system, a joint development by China and Pakistan. Pakistan recently tested Fatah II, claiming a 400-kilometer range, prompting concerns about its potential implications for India's border security.

The extended-range Pinaka rockets will be compatible with existing MBRL launchers, offering the armed forces greater flexibility and deployment options. This approach leverages the existing infrastructure and expertise built around the Pinaka system, which currently fires rockets to a range of 37 kilometers, with enhanced-range versions reaching 45 kilometers and being inducted into the army.

The new rockets are expected to be guided, enhancing accuracy and effectiveness. The Pinaka system itself has proven its capabilities in active service with the Indian Army, gradually replacing imported Russian systems. The army is also looking to expand its Pinaka fleet and has even secured export orders, including one from Armenia.

The DRDO's efforts extend beyond the Pinaka system. India recently cleared orders for nearly 6,500 Area Denial Munitions (ADM) developed by the organization, at a cost exceeding Rs 2,500 crore. These ADM rockets, capable of dropping bomblets over extended areas, can effectively cripple enemy armored formations and deny them access routes or target positions across the border.