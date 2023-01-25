DRI busts gold melting facility in Mumbai, recovers 36.9 kg gold

New Delhi, Jan 25 The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday said it has busted a melting facility for smuggled gold in Mumbai and recovered 36.9 kg of yellow metal worth Rs 22 crore.

According to the information, one person has also been arrested by the DRI. However, his name has been withheld.

"Continuing the focus on dismantling the gold smuggling networks, we busted a melting facility for smuggled gold in Mumbai on January 23. We have recovered 36.9 kg of smuggled gold at various stages of processing," the official said.

The official said that the gold was smuggled into India by various people, including foreign nationals, in the form of capsules in body concealment, travel bags, cloth layers and also concealed in different types of machines.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor