Driven by 'political motives': Cong's Udit Raj on Union Budget

New Delhi, Feb 2 Congress leader Udit Raj, while responding to the Union Budget, said on Sunday that it was driven by political motives eying Delhi voters.

Commenting on the tax rebates announced in the budget, he said, “It was awaited for many years, the way inflation has increased. When salaries are being increased, this tax exemption limit was also needed to increase. In such a situation, tax collection will also increase. This has been done keeping in mind the Delhi elections.”

“But, there is not much relief in the times of inflation. The most important thing is that inflation should come down. That is not happening, inflation is increasing. You may give income tax exemption. Now if inflation increases, there is no net benefit,” Udit RaJ told IANS.

Criticising the budget, the Congress leader said, “In the budget, there is no mention of farmers' MSP. There is no talk of employment generation and no special attention has been paid to agriculture, which is our backbone.”

“This (budget) has certainly increased the capitalist expenditure, but the way infrastructure is being built, roads are being built, bridges are being built. A lot will be spent on its repair and maintenance because it is not sustainable at all; there is a lot of corruption in that. So the budget is not just about allocation. Its implementation is also necessary,” he added.

When asked whether the budget will have an impact on Delhi elections, Udit Raj stated, “No, I would definitely say that it is a relief for the middle class, but this (tax relief) was due for many years, this was needed. There was no change for many years in the tax slab. And if it is said that something has definitely been done to look after the interests of the middle class of Delhi, it is definitely political. So this is also of a political nature.”

“Overall, there are no employment generation and government jobs etc. in it. So where will our educated people go for jobs? No special attention was given to it in the budget,” he said.

