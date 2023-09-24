Drop cases against youth who protested demanding jobs in Tangedco: EPS

Chennai, Sep 24 AIADMK General Secretary and former chief minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) called upon the Tamil Nadu government to drop cases filed against the youth who protested demanding gangman posts in Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco).

AIADMK leader urged the government to direct the police to drop cases registered against youth.

He said that Police has registered cases against youth as they had protested in the constituency of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. EPS who is also the Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu said that police should not engage in any action that would spoil the future of the youth.

He also said that while he was Chief Minister, several protests were carried out but the then government did not take any coercive action but instead had moved legally.

The former chief minister also urged the state government to issue posting orders to 5237 youth who had passed the gangman test in Tengedco.

