Drug addiction has affected over 10.47 crore people in India: BJP MP

Jaipur, Dec 4 During the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore highlighted the alarming rise in drug addiction among children and youth in the country.

Citing a survey, he revealed that over 10.47 crore people in 372 districts across the country are grappling with substance abuse, including 3.34 crore youth and 2.22 crore women.

While terming the trend as a “deeply concerning issue”, Rathore emphasised that approximately 1.5 crore children and adolescents aged 10-17 are consuming substances such as alcohol, opium, cocaine, and cannabis, which severely impact their physical, mental, and emotional development.

On August 15, 2020, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment also launched a de-addiction awareness campaign. The initiative involves NGOs and social organisations spreading awareness about the dangers of drug abuse.

Prominent institutions, including Brahma Kumaris, Sant Nirankari Mandal, Art of Living, Akhil Vishwa Gayatri Parivar, Shri Ramchandra Mission, and ISKCON, have also been involved in addressing the rising issue.

In the Rajya Sabha, Rathore also urged the Central government to develop an action plan for conducting monthly search campaigns targeting drug addiction among children. He also called for strict measures against drug traffickers.

He said that the drug-de-addiction campaign includes multifaceted efforts: the Narcotics Control Bureau focuses on curbing drug supply, while the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment works on public awareness.

He added that the Health Department provides treatment for affected individuals. Grassroots organisations, such as Anganwadi workers, ASHAs, ANMs, Mahila Mandals, and self-help groups, are actively participating in the awareness drive.

As part of these efforts, over 55,000 educational institutions, including schools and colleges, have organised awareness programmes, competitions, and sessions, engaging more than 30 lakh students nationwide.

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor