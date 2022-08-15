Drug menace: TN police hikes up surveillance at inter state checkposts

Chennai, Aug 15 Due to increasing drug menace in the state, the Tamil Nadu Police have intensified surveillance at inter-border checkposts.

The state police have also installed Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at all these checkposts to prevent smuggling of contraband from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, over 250 accounts of drug peddlers have already frozen.

According to an informed officer of the state police's narcotics wing, the accounts of all those who have been supporting the drug smugglers will also be frozen.

The state police will also launch the 'Kaaval Madram' scheme to spread awareness among school and college students against drug menace.

A pilot project is currently underway in Vellore district.

Vellore Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Kannan told that Kaval Madrams will be opened in all schools and colleges in the district to create awareness against drug abuse and sexual harassment.

