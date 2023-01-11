Drug peddler, 9 medicos arrested in K'taka for cannabis consumption, peddling

Mangaluru, Jan 11 The City Police here has booked 10 persons, including four women, on the charges of consuming and peddling ganja or cannabis. Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said on Wednesday that nine of the arrested persons, including an overseas citizen of Indian origin (OCI), are medicos associated with four medical colleges in the region. They include a surgeon and a medical officer.

Drug peddler Mohammad Rauf was also arrested and the police have seized 2 kg of the narcotic substance.

According to the police commissioner, OCI Neel Kishorilal Ramji Sha, 38, had been arrested on January 8. A student of a reputed medical college in the city, she has been dealing with the cannabis trade. Nine other persons were arrested on January 10, after she was questioned by the police.

The accused were produced before the jurisdictional court on Wednesday and have been remanded to police custody for two days.

