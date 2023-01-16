Drunk driver who hit 3 on New Year's Eve, held in Noida

Greater Noida, Jan 16 The Beta 2 police have arrested a car driver who hit three college students in an inebriated state on New Year's Eve.

The accused, identified as Gulab Singh, who is a contractor was arrested on Sunday in Noida. The incident occurred when he was returning after partying.

The B.Tech students, Sweety, a resident of Patna, Bihar, Karsoni Dong of Arunachal Pradesh and Anganwa, a resident of Manipur were hit by a Santro car, being driven by Singh on a service road when they were on their way to Sector Delta.

The accused fled from the spot after the incident and the police was on the lookout for him ever since, for which 6 police teams interrogated around 50 mechanics, who work in the vicinity and went through the footage of more than 100 CCTV cameras installed at various places.

A man in a car passing by the road admitted the victims to a private hospital in Greater Noida.

While two of them suffered non-critical injuries, Sweety was seriously injured and admitted to the ICU, where she slipped into a coma.

Her condition is now improving and she is undergoing treatment.

Additional DCP Dinesh Kumar Singh said that the police, along with a surveillance team started searching for the accused on the basis of the registered complaint.

He added that the accused was arrested on Sunday evening and a white coloured Santro car was recovered from him.

Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for the investigating team.

