Dry Days Declared in Kannur for Kerala Local Body Elections 2025

The District Collector, who also serves as the District Election Officer, Arun K. Vijayan, declared dray day in Kerala's Kannur district from 6 am on December 9, 2025 until December 11 for local body elections and again on December 13 on the counting day. has declared a dry day across the district.

The Collector has also requested the Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu district, the District Superintendent of Police, and the Mahe Regional Administrator to enforce similar restrictions in the border police station limits for 48 hours before 6 pm on December 11 to ensure the smooth conduct of the local body polls scheduled for December 11.

Liquor shops, hotels, restaurants, clubs and all establishments selling or serving liquor must remain closed during the notified period. The sale and public distribution of alcohol in public or in private spaces within the polling area are not allowed.

The Deputy Excise Commissioner has been directed to prevent the smuggling of liquor from neighbouring areas where no such restrictions are imposed. Private individuals are also barred from storing alcohol, and strict action will be taken against illegal storage or sale by unlicensed persons.