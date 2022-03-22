Dry weather with clear sky to continue in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, March 22 Weather remained dry with mainly clear sky in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh region on Tuesday as the Met Department said that same weather conditions are likely to continue during the next 24 hours in the two union territories.

"Weather is likely to remain dry with mainly clear sky in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh during the next 24 hours," a Met official said.

Srinagar had 6.9, Pahalgam 1.4 and Gulmarg 2.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Tuesday.

Drass town of Ladakh saw minus 7.2, Leh zero and Kargil minus 3.8 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city registered 16.7, Katra 17.8, Batote 12.3, Banihal 11.0 and Bhaderwah 8.6 as the minimum temperature on Tuesday.

