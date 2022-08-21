Dry weather with light/moderate rain at isolated places in J&K

Srinagar, Aug Weather was dry with rain at isolated places in J&K in the last 24 hours. The MeT department said on Sunday that dry weather with light to moderate rain at scattered places is likely during the next 24 hours.

"Weather is likely to remain dry with possibility of light to moderate rain at scattered places during the next 24 hours in J&K", an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 16.9, Pahalgam 11.8 and Gulmarg 9.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

Drass in Ladakh region had 10.9, Leh 14 and Kargil 16.2 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 23.5, Katra 20.5, Batote 16, Banihal 15 and Bhaderwah 16.4 as the minimum temperature.

