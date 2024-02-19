DSC 2008 candidates urge Revanth Reddy to address their appointment demand

Hyderabad, Feb 19 Merit candidates from the 2008 District Selection Committee (DSC) exams reached Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s residence on Monday, to draw his attention to their long-pending demand for appointment as government teachers.

Over 200 candidates gathered outside the Chief Minister’s house in Jubilee Hills.

They demanded that the government should follow the orders of the Telangana High Court and initiate their recruitment as secondary grade teachers.

As the Chief Minister was not at home, the candidates submitted a memorandum to an official, who assured that a report would be presented to the Chief Minister within two days after a review.

The Telangana High Court recently has directed the state government to appoint them.

Mega DSC was conducted in united Andhra Pradesh in 2008 to appoint 35,000 Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs). Initially, it was declared that both B.Ed and D.Ed candidates will be qualified. Later 30 per cent of the posts were reserved only for D.Ed candidates.

As many as 3,500 B.Ed candidates could not get the jobs and have since been fighting for justice. Of them 1,200 candidates belong to Telangana.

The candidates say that though the Supreme Court pronounced an order in their favour in 2013, the successive governments in united Andhra Pradesh and later in Telangana failed to implement it.

They alleged that despite assurances and promises by the previous BRS government, justice was not done to them.

In 2022, the High Court had directed the government to provide regular jobs to them or appoint them on contract basis as done by the Andhra Pradesh government.

The candidates said the High Court last week once again ruled in their favour. They hoped that the new Congress government would finally do justice to them.

