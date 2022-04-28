DSSSB answer key 2022 released, check how to download

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the answer key for the online computer-based examination. Which was held in the month of April 2022. Candidates can download the answer key on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in. If candidates have any objections, they can against the released answer key and can raise it till May 1, 2022.

The exam for the post of Junior Secretariat Assistant was conducted on April 1 to 9 and April 16 to 23.

Know how to download the answer key