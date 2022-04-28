DSSSB answer key 2022 released, check how to download
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 28, 2022 04:23 PM2022-04-28T16:23:44+5:302022-04-28T16:24:02+5:30
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the answer key for the online computer-based examination. Which was held in the month of April 2022. Candidates can download the answer key on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in. If candidates have any objections, they can against the released answer key and can raise it till May 1, 2022.
The exam for the post of Junior Secretariat Assistant was conducted on April 1 to 9 and April 16 to 23.
Know how to download the answer key
- Go to the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in
- Click on the link that reads “OBJECTION MANAGEMENT LINK FOR DSSSB EXAMINATIONS HELD IN THE MONTH OF APRIL 2022”
- Fill in your login details and submit
- Check and download the answer key