DTC Bus Accident: Two Die After Hit by Uncontrollable Delhi Transport Corporation Bus in Civil Lines Area (Watch Video)

Two people lost their lives after they were hit by an uncontrolled Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus in the Civil Lines area of the capital city, Delhi Police said on Sunday. The bus hit a person and a police constable of PS Civil Lines and rammed into the divider near Monastery Market, Ring Road. Unfortunately, both the victims have died. Both were declared brought dead.

The deceased police constable has been identified as Victor (27), a resident of Nagaland who was on patrol duty on the PCR bike. He had been posted to Civil Lines Police Station since June 2023, while the identity of the other deceased has not been identified yet.

Visuals From Accident Site

VIDEO | A DTC bus lost control and hit a police constable and a pedestrian before crashing into a divider near Monastery Market on Ring Road in Delhi. More details awaited.



According to the police, they received information about the incident at around 10:38 p.m. on Sunday. An inquiry revealed that the uncontrolled DTC Bus ran on the pavement, hit a billboard pole, broke it off from its base, hit a public person and a PS Civil Lines police constable, and then crossed the road, hit the divider, and climbed on it. The bus was in a Breakdown state, and there were no passengers except one DO of DTC. Delhi Police said legal action is being taken.

The driver of the DTC bus, Vinod Kumar, a resident of Ghazipur (57) has been taken to the police custody. Legal action is being taken in the matter. The FSL team has arrived at the Monastery Market, Ring Road, to establish the cause of the incident.

Accident forensics uses scientific methods and principles to evaluate evidence and determine the cause of an accident, the speed of the vehicle, and the direction of impact. Earlier on October 31, two passengers sustained burn injuries after crackers caught fire in a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) on Thursday evening, Delhi police said. An inquiry revealed that a passenger who was carrying a small quantity of crackers caught fire on the bus.