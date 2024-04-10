DTC commuters across Delhi-NCR can now book tickets via WhatsApp

New Delhi, April 10 Meta India on Wednesday introduced a WhatsApp-based QR ticketing service for Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) commuters across Delhi-NCR.

The new ticketing system aims to simplify the transit experience for the commuters, allowing them to book and buy tickets seamlessly from anywhere, all within the WhatsApp chatbot, the company said.

DTC is the first state bus network that has executed this solution for riders across Delhi-NCR.

"The introduction of DTC's QR ticketing service through WhatsApp represents a significant stride in enhancing customer experience, offering a more sophisticated and intelligent approach to local travel," Ravi Garg, Director (Business Messaging), Meta India, said in a statement.

This service is available in both English and Hindi and can be accessed on WhatsApp by sending 'Hi' to +91 8744073223 or by scanning the QR code.

Presently, the WhatsApp chatbot allows commuters travelling on DTC and DIMTS routes to book single-journey QR tickets.

In addition, the company mentioned that the chatbot will offer a 'Quick Purchase' feature for riders commuting frequently on the same route, further reducing the time spent selecting the destination and starting point in the chatbot.

Through this new service, a rider per transaction can directly purchase a maximum of six tickets using his/her preferred UPI payment option within the chat window, it added.

Last year, the tech giant partnered with Delhi Metro to expand the WhatsApp-based ticketing experience across all Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram Rapid Metro routes.

