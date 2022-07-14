DTC orders to withdraw about 350 buses provided to private schools

Considering the fulfil the growing demand for more buses for public transport in the city, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has decided not to provide buses to schools in the city from the new academic session.

This decision has been taken due to the insufficient number of buses in the DTC fleet.

The DTC officials have been ordered by the Delhi Government to recall about 350 DTC buses running in various private schools in Delhi and they should be included in the DTC fleet.

Although at present, out of the buses engaged in the work of transporting children of private schools, about 10 buses will still continue to serve, all the remaining buses will be withdrawn.

According to sources, private schools with special circumstances, such as private buses engaged in schools for children with disabilities, will not be called back.

According to a DTC official, "In September 2021 itself, the Delhi government had informed private schools that DTC buses would be removed from the service of schools and therefore schools should make alternative arrangements for buses."

In January 2022, DTC also sent a reminder regarding this. After that, the matter went to court.

In April 2022, the association of some private schools and parents went to the Delhi High Court regarding this matter, the matter is still in the court, but in the meantime, the Delhi Government has ordered the withdrawal of the DTC buses installed in private schools.

( With inputs from ANI )

