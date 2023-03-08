DU starts appointment process for principals in over 20 colleges

New Delhi, March 8 Delhi University has started the screening process for appointing principals in over 20 colleges, which do not have regular principals, an official said.

Most of these colleges are funded by the Delhi government.

Bharati College has shortlisted the names after screening and updated them on the college website. The interview for the appointment of principal will be held on March 10.

From March 10, the process of recruitment in all other colleges will also be expedited.

Hansraj Suman, Chairman of the Forum of Academics for Social Justice, has expressed happiness over the appointment, saying that for the past several years, an acting principal or an officer on special duty (OSD) have been working in these colleges, after getting the permanent principal, the possibility of permanent appointment on educational and non-educational posts will increase.

Suman said that Bharati College after screening have shortlisted 25 candidates for the principal post. Out of these, 20 candidates were found correct under API Score. Five candidates were rejected due to lack of teaching experience, research articles, educational certificates.

The colleges, which do not have permanent principals, are - Vivekananda College, Maharaja Agrasen College, Maharishi Valmiki College of Education, Bhimrao Ambedkar College, Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening), Sri Aurobindo College, Sri Aurobindo College (Evening), Motilal Nehru College, Motilal Nehru College (Evening), Satyawati College, Satyawati Colleges (Evening), Rajdhani College, Shivaji College, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College, Bhagini Nivedita College, Acharya Narendra Dev College, Bharati College, Indira Gandhi Physical and Sports College, Maitriye College, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Gargi College, Kamla Nehru College, Shamlal College (Evening).

Some colleges are supervised by an acting principal or an officer on special duty (OSD).

Suman said that in most of the Delhi government colleges, the post of principal has been vacant for at least five years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor