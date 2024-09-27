Durga Puja 2024: Bihar Police Cancel All Leaves Till October 16 to Maintain Law and Order During Navratri Festival

Bihar Police has cancelled leaves until October 16 in view of Durga Puja 2024 festival. This will be effective from September 26 to October 8 with Vijaya Dashami. ADG Law and Order Sanjay Singh issued an order on Thursday, September 26. A large number of police forces are required to maintain law and order and communal harmony in the state during the nine-day festival of Navratri.

Leave will be permitted only in special circumstances. Durga Puja is one of the most significant festivals in Bihar, attracting thousands of people from across the state and beyond. The cancellation of leaves for police personnel underscores the importance of maintaining law and order during this time of heightened activity and gatherings.

Bihar | To maintain law and order and communal harmony during the upcoming Durga Puja festival 2024 in Bihar, State Police Headquarters has cancelled all leaves till October 16 pic.twitter.com/QP9SNkHFo7 — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2024

To prevent any untoward incidents, the police will be deployed in large numbers at all major pandals (temporary shrines) and public places.