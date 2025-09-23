Durga Puja 2025 Celebrations in Delhi: Govt Allows Loudspeaker Till Midnight During Navratri Festival (Watch Video)

Ahead of festive season, on Tuesday, Delhi CM said that loudspeakers being used during Ramlila, Durga Puja, and other cultural-religious events in the national capital can now be used until midnight. This time extension aims to allow Hindu festivals to continue without time restrictions, similar to celebrations in other states.

While interacting with Media, Rekha Gupta state, "I always noticed that our Hindu festivals face difficulties, because Ramlila or Durga Puja can never end at 10 pm. When Dandiya can go on all night in Gujarat, when events can happen all night in other states, then why can't the same be for the people of Delhi? So this time we've given permission to all Ramlilas, Durga Pujas, and cultural-religious festivals to continue until 12 am..."

She further added that nine-day Navratri festival is being celebrated with great devotion across the country. Each day during this nine-day festival is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, symbolising various aspects of strength, compassion, and wisdom. During the course of nine days, devotees engage in fasting, singing devotional songs, and participating in traditional dances like Garba and Dandiya, creating a joyful atmosphere.